NJ's Oldest Bus Line Ceases NYC Commuter Service

The wheels on New Jersey's oldest bus line will no longer be going round and round for commuters beginning next month.

Citing ridership declines that have lingered since the COVID-19 pandemic, DeCamp Bus Lines will only offer charter and casino services as of April 7, the company announced in a customer notice.

DeCamp Bus Lines started as a stagecoach in 1870, and has seven commuter routes: 33, 66,/66R/44, 99, 88, 32 and 100.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that DeCamp Bus Lines will be ceasing commuter services to and from New York City. . ." the company said. "DeCamp Bus Lines has struggled to recapture daily commuter passengers as work-from-home, telecommuting and flex schedules severely reduced daily commuting to New York City."

Monthly ridership averages 20 percent or less from pre-COVID levels, the company said.

State and federal financial assistance kept the company operating after the coronavirus outbreak waned. "But, without further assistance on the horizon, the economic losses from from continued operations of the commuter service are too much to bear," the company said.

Finally, the company extended its "heartfelt gratitude" for the public's continued support and loyalty. "We deeply regret any inconvenience this decision may cause. . ."

For alternative bus routes, DeCemp directed customers to NJ Transit. Unexpired DeCamp bus tickets can be returned for a refund.

