NFL Player Says He Was Sexually Assaulted By Woman On Flight To Newark

An unnamed NFL player from New Jersey is suing United Airlines saying he was groped by a drugged up woman in his row -- and crew members did little to stop it, TMZ reports .

The unnamed, "disheveled and unbalanced" woman took the window seat next to the athlete (John Doe 1) in the middle seat of an economy section of the red-eye flight out of Los Angeles Feb. 10, the suit says.

She immediately began harassing him over a face mask he was wearing, which he explained was due to the growing concern of the coronavirus pandemic, TMZ reports, citing the suit.

Another man named in the suit as John Doe 2 got up to tell crew members about the woman, who he apparently saw swallow pills -- but flight attendants did nothing to help, TMZ said.

Shortly after takeoff, the woman began massaging John Doe 1's knees and thighs, according to the suit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court Monday.

The flight crew gave the woman a verbal warning, but the woman's behavior "intensified," the suit said.

John Doe 1 -- fearful of racial stigma and being perceived as a black male victim -- simply removed the woman's hand and was patient in his plea for her behavior to stop, the lawsuit reads.

"The NFL player then says the woman grabbed his penis and ripped off his face mask -- causing him to jump away and run toward flight attendants," TMZ wrote.

When John Doe 1 got up to again plea with the flight attendants, the woman slid into his seat and began assaulting John Doe 2, TMZ says. Finally, United Airlines crew members moved the woman to a different row and gave both John Does $150 vouchers for the incident.

Both of the John Does are described as African American professional athletes, the first living in Hazlet and the second in Philadelphia, the lawsuit says. The John Does did not know each other before the flight, according to their lawyers.

Click here for more from TMZ.

