A flight that departed from Newark Airport was forced to return due to a possible bird strike on Thanksgiving Eve, according to the Federal Aviation Authority.

United Airlines Flight 999 headed toward Brussels, Belgium landed safely at the airport around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, after returning due to a possible bird strike, the FAA said.

The plane eventually made a safe departure for Brussels, the airline said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.