New Jersey Makes Top 10 List Of 'Best States' To Live In, Report Says

Nicole Acosta
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ Photo Credit: Pixabay

WalletHub has released its latest rankings of the best states to live in America.

New Jersey was ranked the number one state this year.

"WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability. They range from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals," wrote Adam McCann.

Here are the other states that ranked among the top 10 in the nation:

  • 1. New Jersey
  • 2. Massachusetts
  • 3. New York
  • 4. Idaho
  • 5. Minnesota
  • 6. Wisconsin
  • 7. Utah
  • 8. New Hampshire
  • 9. Iowa
  • 10. Pennsylvania

Click here to see the fully ranked list of the best states to live in.

