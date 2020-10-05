Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nearly 2 Dozen MVC Agencies At Capacity, Another Location Closes After Employee Tests Positive

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
The Wallington MVC was closed as of 11 a.m. Monday morning.
The Wallington MVC was closed as of 11 a.m. Monday morning. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Nearly two dozen of New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission agencies agencies were closed as of 11:30 Monday morning after reaching capacity.

Additionally, a Newark center was closed for two weeks after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The Newark Regional Service Center shut last Friday and is expected to reopen Oct. 16. The center handles driver's license transactions.

A Jersey City agency that's been closed after an employee tested positive was expected to reopen Tuesday.

Officials said the volume experienced Monday was due to since reopening during the summer.

The following locations were at capacity as of Monday afternoon:

LICENSING CENTERS

  • Bakers Basin
  • Bayonne
  • Delanco
  • Eatontown
  • Edison
  • Freehold
  • Newark
  • Paterson
  • Rahway
  • Toms River

VEHICLE CENTERS

  • Cherry Hill
  • East Orange
  • Hazlet
  • Jersey City
  • Lakewood
  • Newton
  • Runnemede
  • Springfield
  • Trenton
  • Turnersville
  • Wallington

