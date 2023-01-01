Meet New Jersey's First Babies Of 2023 (UPDATED)

Oh baby! New Jersey's first baby of 2023 was born just 29 minutes after the ball dropped at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Zaia Cassandra weighs 7 pounds and was due to arrive Jan. 10 — but instead gave her parents and three brothers a New Year's thrill. The family is resting comfortably in their private room in the hospital's award-winning, newly-designed Mother-Baby Unit.

The second, Jared, was born at Hackensack University Medical Center to Edelmira Gonzalez Perez and Ronald Urizar Godoy, of Paterson, at 12:45 a.m. He weighs 6 pounds 11 ounces and measures 20 inches.

JFK University Medical Center in Edison, welcomes a baby boy born at 1:45 a.m. to mom Marina Romero of Parlin. The newborn weighs 6 pounds 9 ounces.

A baby boy was born to Alejandro and Bertha Carpinteiro, of Lakewood, at Ocean University Medical Center in Brick, at 1:54 a.m. The boy, who hasn’t been named yet, weighs 8 pounds 2 ounces and measures 20 inches.

Palisades Medical Center welcomed the first baby at the hospital, Eithan Vasquez-Hernandez, at 3:18 a.m. Eithan weighs 7 pounds 1 ounce and is 49.5 centimeters. He is welcomed by Sulma Vasquez-Hernandez and Luis Saban Cos.

Other Hackensack Meridian Health Hospitals also welcomed New Year’s babies. Congratulations to:

Pascack Valley Medical Center, welcoming a baby girl as its first baby of 2023 at 11:57am.

Raritan Bay Medical Center, welcoming a baby girl, Samantha Garcia Alanis, weighing 6 pounds 6 ounces measuring 19.25 inches in length, born at 12:21pm to mom Alondra Nayeli Garcia Alanis and Dad Zenon Martinez

