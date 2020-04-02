Luxury Watch, Jewelry Exec From Bergen Is Newark Archdiocese's First Chief Operating Officer

He’s been photographed with supermodels and movie stars, but in the coming days, Bergen County’s Larry Boland – a former top executive with Tourneau and Piaget North America – will be seen more with archbishops, priests and even a cardinal.

Boland, of Rutherford, began work Wednesday as the the Archdiocese of Newark's very first chief operating officer, reporting directly to Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin.

“This new post is a key part of our ongoing efforts to re-organize the Chancery to deliver improved service in the mission of the church while achieving greater operating efficiency,” said Tobin, , who leads nearly 1.3 million Catholics in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union counties.

“Larry’s intellect, strategic mindset, and operational leadership experience, coupled with his deep understanding of the archdiocese and his dedication and service to our local church life make him ideally suited to excel in this leadership role,” the cardinal said.

Boland and his family are longtime parishioners of St. Mary’s Church in Rutherford, where he is a eucharistic minister and confirmation coordinator, as well as president of the Advisory Board for the Academy at St. Mary, which serves a culturally-diverse student population from preschool through eighth grade.

He also has "worked closely with victims/survivors and their families on behalf of the Archdiocese in demonstrating a sincere commitment to their spiritual and emotional well-being,” a release issued by the archdiocese on Thursday says.

Boland has been a senior executive with several global organizations and retail companies, including 11 years as president of Piaget North America, a luxury brand watch and jewelry company, where he was responsible for all aspects of daily operations, distribution, sales, training, financials and client service at Piaget.

He also was executive vice president for America’s largest luxury watch retailer, Tourneau, for 12 years.

Boland joined the archdiocese in 2018 and was promoted last year to associate director in the Department for the Protection of the Faithful, the release from the archdiocese says.

His mission was to “provide safe environments and implement and ensure compliance with the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People,” it says.

In his new role, the release says, Boland will “ensure the Archdiocese's operations reflect best business practices, oversee all administrative operations in the Chancery, help lead the planning and implementation of archdiocesan initiatives, and support Cardinal Tobin in setting and implementing strategic priorities and resource allocations for stronger mission vitality.”

He will also “work in close coordination” and be responsible for the archdiocese’s “pastoral and administrative priorities” with the vicar general, Monsignor Thomas P. Nydegger, the release says.

Boland also will “oversee the overall stewardship of the organizational and financial resources of the Archdiocese, ensuring that resources are allocated to priorities and are managed effectively and efficiently,” it says.

The Archdiocese reports an annual revenue of roughly $500 million from its 212 parishes and 92 schools, where it says it employs more than 3,700 people, including priests and lay members.

“Larry’s appointment will ensure there is greater coordination between departments, and that parishes, schools, and other archdiocesan offices receive service that is more responsive to their particular needs,” Tobin said Thursday.

“His service in recent years to the Department for the Protection of the Faithful has been meaningful and transformative, and I am confident that Larry will continue to transform our archdiocese in creating operational efficiencies, building stronger working relationships and measuring performance.

“We welcome him and pray for him and his family, especially at this time of transition.”

