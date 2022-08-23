Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Sites

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: New Hackensack Police Director Hits Ground Running
News

Lufthansa Flight From Newark Makes Emergency Landing In Boston: Report

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
A Lufthansa flight bound for Germany made an emergency landing at Logan International Airport in Boston late Monday night, news reports said.
A Lufthansa flight bound for Germany made an emergency landing at Logan International Airport in Boston late Monday night, news reports said. Photo Credit: Mr. Worker via Pixabay

A flight out of Newark made an emergency landing at Logan Airport on Monday night after the pilot saw smoke in the cockpit, NBC Boston reports.

Lufthansa Flight 403 landed just before 10:30 p.m. after the pilot declared an emergency. The plane diverted to Boston after a "technical irregularity" caused smoke in the plane, the report said. 

There were no injuries reported from the 326 people aboard the Boeing 747, NBC reported.  Passengers told the news station that the plane descended rapidly after the pilot announced the emergency landing, causing a panic in the cabin. 

Mordy Lebovits, an 18-year-old part of a group on a historical tour of Germany, said he didn't know what happened until after they landed. 

"I was really, really scared the whole entire time," Lebovits told NBC Boston. "There was crazy turbulence the whole time, and then we just came out of the clouds, right on the runway like really, really fast. I've never been on a faster plane landing in my life."

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.