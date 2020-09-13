Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
News

LAWSUIT: Family Of Newark Airport Worker Killed By Propeller Sues Airline, Port Authority

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
United Airlines
United Airlines Photo Credit: United Airlines photo

The family of a Newark Liberty Airport worker who was struck by an airplane propeller and killed has filed a lawsuit saying an absentee spotter and failed safety provisions are to blame for her death.

Jacqueline Mkalama, 53, of Orange, was walking on the tarmac at Gate 25 in Terminal A when she was struck in the head by the spinning propeller of a Bombardier DHC-8202, on Sept. 2, 2017, according to the suit filed last month.

The airport's operator, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, “failed to provide a safe place and means to perform the work, reads the suit, filed by the attorney Joseph Monaco on behalf of the victim's sister, Theresa Sikiny.

An unnamed spotter who was supposed to be there to warn workers of potential danger was in his car at the time of the accident, NorthJersey.com reports.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey along with United Airlines, the company that hired the mechanics, are named in the lawsuit, which seeks "equitable relief" and the costs of the suit.

Both the airline and Port Authority declined comment to NorthJersey.com due to pending litigation.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.