Killers, Gangsters, Sex Offenders: US Marshals Capture 76,000 Fugitives

It's a staggering number: 75,846 fugitives were arrested by U.S. Marshals in the fiscal year 2022 -- an average of 303 per day of activity, the service reported.

These included:

9,911 sex offenders, including those charged or convicted of sexual assault, failing to register or comply with the requirements of the national sex offender registry, and other offenses;

5,189 gang members;

5,759 homicide suspects;

1,496 international and foreign fugitives;

986 fugitives charged in the special Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Program, which combines the resources and expertise of various federal law enforcement agencies to nail major drug traffickers and money launders;

Of those, 28,324 were seized on federal warrants and 47,522 were arrested on state and local warrants, the Marshals Service said.

The Marshals also nabbed two of the government's “15 Most Wanted” fugitives.

And that's not all.

Focusing agency resources on “critically missing" child cases – those involving suspected violence or other severe risks -- Marshals assisted in the location or recovery of 424 missing children in Fiscal Year 2022.

They also seized more than 6,200 guns as part of a nationwide effort to reduce violence and gang-related crime in FY22.

The USMS zeroed in on 10 specific cities that have been plagued by homicides, shootings and other violent crimes.

"Using its broad arrest authority and network of partners, USMS focused on the most dangerous criminals causing the most harm in those cities," the service noted in a news release.

The 30-day "Operation North Star" initiative netted 1,501 fugitives, including 230 homicide defendants and 131 others accused of sexual assault, in Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Memphis, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

"These efforts have contributed to the notable violence reduction accomplishments of our local law enforcement partners and communities in the 10 cities," the service reported.

Locally, the Marshals recently nabbed an ex-con in Passaic who was wanted for robbing a bank of $76,000 at gunpoint during Christmas week.

SEE: GOTCHA! Accused $76,000 Gunpoint Bank Robber Captured By Marshals In Passaic Fits The Profile

The long arm of the Marshals Service reached across the country to Portland, OR, to bring a former Bergen County resident to justice after he was charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting an underage teenager several years ago.

SEE: Ex-Bergen Resident Seized By Marshals, Brought To NJ To Face Child Sex Assault Charges

A former Pennsylvania barber who appeared in ”90 Day Fiance” and “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?” was captured by the Marshals after a year and a half on the run from authorities who charged him with shooting and killing his former boss.

SEE?: ‘90 Day Fiance’ PA Barber Wanted For Murder Nabbed In Florida With Fentanyl: US Marshals

The Marshals also tracked down a man accused of spraying Lysol in a victim's face before stabbing him in the chest and robbing him in Asbury Park.

SEE: Scooter-Riding Fugitive Busted By US Marshals On Jersey Shore: Authorities

That's only a sampling, however.

The Marshals Service has a long history of providing assistance and expertise to other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in support of their fugitive investigations.

The USMS leads 56 fugitive task forces (representing more than 1,500 law enforcement agencies) throughout the United States and eight regional fugitive task forces. Staffed by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, USMS-led task forces target the most dangerous fugitives.

“I wish to thank the extraordinary women and men of the U.S. Marshals Service, as well as our state and local partners for their tireless work to make our communities safe,” U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis said. “The impact of these arrests goes beyond contributing to statistics.

"Every fugitive arrested for a violent offense, helps support violence reduction and brings justice to families impacted by that violence," Davis said.

“Across the country, neighborhoods are safer because the U.S. Marshals Service apprehended 300 dangerous fugitives nearly every day in 2022,” U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco noted. “Together with our state and local law enforcement partners, U.S. Marshals upheld the rule of law.”

