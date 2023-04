One lucky lotto winner in New Jersey is now $134,010 richer.

A lottery ticket sold at a supermarket in Newark matched all five numbers in the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot drawing, held on Saturday, April 8, netting the winner the six-figure sum,

The winning numbers were: 01, 06, 19, 33 and 34 and the XTRA number was 04.

AJ Seabra Supermarkets XII will receive a $2,000 bonus check for selling the winning ticket.

