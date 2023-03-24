IRS Bags Hundreds Of Tax Cheats, Money Launderers As COVID Relief Fraud Tops $3.2 Billion

It wasn't long after the government began offering COVID relief loans three years ago that IRS investigators were fast on the trail of scammers.

Since then, agents with IRS Criminal Investigation have investigated 975 related tax and money-laundering cases nationwide involving $3.2 billion worth of fraudulently obtained loans, credits and payments meant to help American workers, families, and small businesses who were rocked by the pandemic.

Over that time, IRS-CI's nearly 100% conviction rate has remained intact, federal authorities say.

Investigations have produced indictments against 458 defendants, 236 of whom have taken guilty pleas or were convicted at trial, records show.

Those convicted have been sentenced to an average of three years each -- terms that must be fully served because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

“IRS-CI is proud to lead the fight against COVID-related fraud,” said Tammy Tomlins, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation Newark Field Office. “Newark IRS Special Agents are committed to working with our law enforcement partners to investigate and hold accountable criminals looking to steal from hardworking Americans by exploiting the CARES Act.”

Earlier this week, a North Jersey businessman was sentenced to three years in federal prison for collecting $1.8 million in COVID-19 pandemic loans that he wasn't entitled to and then diverting the money into accounts held by family members, including his young children.

Congress in 2020 established the $670 billion taxpayer-funded Paycheck Protection Program through the CARES Act, which was “designed to provide emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans who are suffering the economic effects resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said.

The rescue funds distributed an estimated $525 billion in forgivable loans to more than five million companies, saving an estimated 50 million jobs during one of the worst national crises in recent history.

Tens of thousands of those recipients, it turns out, weren’t eligible, federal authorities said.

Businesses were supposed to use PPP loans to cover payroll, mortgage interest, rent and utilities. The program allowed the interest and principal to be forgiven if businesses spent the proceeds on these expenses within a set time period and used at least a certain percentage of the loan towards payroll expenses.

It didn’t exactly work out that way in many instances, authorities said.

A Sussex County scammer, for one, identified people who’d been dead for years as business partners to help collect $1.9 million from the federal fund established to help struggling companies during COVID-19, authorities said.

Another North Jersey scammer who collected $5.6 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic loans that he wasn't entitled to was about to board a flight to Pakistan when federal agents arrested him, they said.

IRS-CI encourages the public to share information regarding known or suspected fraud attempts against any of the programs offered through the CARES Act. To report a suspected crime, go to: IRS.gov.

