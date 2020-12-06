Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
News

ICE Seeking Detainee Who Escaped From NJ Jail

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Luis Cordon-Guzman
Luis Cordon-Guzman Photo Credit: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials are looking for a 31-year-old man who escaped from the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark Friday.

Luis Cordon-Guzman, Guatemalan national, was deported from the U.S. on April 24, 2019, and illegally reentered on an unknown date and location, a felony under federal law.

He has multiple pending felony charges out Trenton stemming from a March 16 arrest by local police, ICE officials said.

Following his arrest, ICE filed an immigration detainer with the Mercer County Correctional Facility (MCCF) in Trenton, and Cordon-Guzman was transferred to ICE custody and detained at the Essex County Correctional Facility on March 17. 

ICE and multiple law enforcement agencies are currently conducting an investigation to locate subject.

Anyone with information is asked to not approach this individual, but to please contact ICE at the 1(866) 347-2423, or notify local police, as subject may pose a threat to the public. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.