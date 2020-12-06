ICE Seeking Detainee Who Escaped From NJ Jail

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials are looking for a 31-year-old man who escaped from the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark Friday.

Luis Cordon-Guzman, Guatemalan national, was deported from the U.S. on April 24, 2019, and illegally reentered on an unknown date and location, a felony under federal law.

He has multiple pending felony charges out Trenton stemming from a March 16 arrest by local police, ICE officials said.

Following his arrest, ICE filed an immigration detainer with the Mercer County Correctional Facility (MCCF) in Trenton, and Cordon-Guzman was transferred to ICE custody and detained at the Essex County Correctional Facility on March 17.

ICE and multiple law enforcement agencies are currently conducting an investigation to locate subject.

Anyone with information is asked to not approach this individual, but to please contact ICE at the 1(866) 347-2423, or notify local police, as subject may pose a threat to the public.

