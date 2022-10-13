Grounds Worker From Essex County Spends All Year Planning Massive Halloween Display

James Joanow was just two years old when he and his dad began decorating his grandparents' lawn for Halloween. Back then there were only a few items.

Joanow slowly grew his collection of Halloween decorations, and now — 16 years later — completely transforms the Bloomfield home with ghouls and goblins galore.

"I plan for this all year," said Joanow, 18, who works for the West Essex Regional Schools Buildings and Grounds Department. "I write my ideas down, and buy decorations for different scenes I want to do."

Joanow grew up visiting dentist Wayne Gangi's Grove Street Halloween display in Clifton, and remembers thinking how cool he thought it was, he said.

And so, year after year, Joanow would buy a little something more for his own display. This year's setup includes an autopsy table scene in the back yard, a new set up in the garage and tons of new props.

"It always gets changed, every year," Joanow said. "Nothing is in the same spot."

While Joanow's dad helped him when he was younger, these days, he keeps the tradition going all on his own.

It's a lot of work, he says, and begins setting it all up in August. Joanow has been getting some help from kids in the neighborhood in recent years, and gets a kick out of the hundreds of children who flock to his Halloween lawn, year after year.

"It’s a good feeling," Joanow said.

Joanow Holiday Display, 226 Lakewood Dr., Bloomfield, open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weeknights, and open to 10 p.m. on weekends.

