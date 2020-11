Free COVID-19 testing is being offered several days this month and next in Montclair.

The tests are available on a first-come first-serve basis Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Wally Choice Community Center.

Test will also be available at the same times, same place on Dec. 1, 7 and 8.

The center is located in Glenfield Park on Maple Avenue.

Insurance is requested but not required.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.