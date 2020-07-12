Fourth Victim Of Fiery Route 22 Newark Car Crash Dies

A fourth victim involved in a fiery crash on Route 22 in Newark last month has died, reports say.

Asanti McNair had been in critical condition at Saint Barnabas Medical Center, where she died Saturday morning, reports say.

McNair was one of five passengers in a Cadillac sedan that crashed in the eastbound lanes of Route 22 Tuesday around 11:10 p.m. June 9, authorities said.

Taylor Hill, 19, and Kamal Johnson, 18 -- also both Arts High School graduates -- were pronounced dead at the scene, while standout Irvington High School athlete Nashawn Brooks, 20, died at the hospital, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

The driver of the vehicle, whose name has not yet been released, reportedly remains in critical condition at Saint Barnabas.

Speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash, Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Videos posted to social media by Hill moments before the wreck show her and her friends singing in the back seat of a car and dancing. Daily Voice is withholding the videos out of respect for the families.

