FEDS: Video Shows Newark Gunman, 19, Waving Kids Out Of Way Before Shooting Two Victims

Surveillance video shows a 19-year-old Newark man waving children and others out of the way at a city housing project before pulling a gun from his waistband and shooting two people, federal authorities said.

Ramad Moultrie had been convicted and given probation earlier this year for drug possession when he opened fire at the Grace West Manor Complex on Irvine Turner Boulevard on Aug. 2, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said.

It was the most recent of three drug-related convictions, none of which resulted in prison time, records show.

As a result, he was prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition, Honig noted.

Moultrie was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a black doo-rag that said “Boo Boo” on the front when he fired three shots at the victims, the U.S. attorney said.

Additional video show him fleeing in a dark-colored Infiniti, she said.

Moultrie was wearing the same doo-rag when he was involved in crash in the Infiniti in Elizabeth just days earlier, according to a complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Newark.

U.S. Marshals arrested Moultrie at his home on Friday, Honig said. They found a .45 caliber handgun and heroin, she added.

A short time later, federal judge in Newark ordered that Moultrie remain in custody.

Honig credited special deputies of the U.S. Marshals Service and Newark police. Handling the case for the government is Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Shaughnessy of her Organized Crime/Gangs Unit in Newark.

