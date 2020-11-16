Feds: Fugitive Accused In NJ, CT, PA Bank Robbery Spree Cut Off Monitoring Bracelet

UPDATE: A Cleveland man out on bail after robbing a bank outside Chicago cut off his monitoring bracelet, stole his mother's car and went on a holdup spree in New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, federal authorities said.

Tyler James O’Toole, 23, robbed or attempted to rob two banks in one day three separate times, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito said.

O'Toole was released to home detention with electronic monitoring after authorities charged him with a August bank robbery in Glenview, Illinois, records show.

A month later, he removed the monitoring device, snatched his mother’s blue 2018 Hyundai Elantra and headed east, Carpenito said.

Earlier this month, the FBI obtained a warrant for the Colorado native’s arrest in federal court in Newark.

Authorities went public on Friday in the attempt to capture O’Toole -- which instantly paid off the next day, when he was captured in Queens.

At the moment, O'Toole is charged with seven bank robberies and holdup attempts in New Jersey alone, Carpenito said.

These were at:

PNC Bank branches in Morris Plains and Pompton Plains on the same day, Oct. 8;

Chase Bank branches in Aberdeen (Oct. 22) and Lawrence Township (Oct. 27);

Citizens Bank branches in Mount Holly (Oct. 27) and Runnemede (Oct. 30);

A Bank of America branch in East Windsor (Oct. 22).

He's also been tied to Connecticut robberies at bank branches in Norwalk, Westport, Fairfield, Shelton and Danbury, authorities said.

O'Toole passed a note to a teller each time, Carpenito said.

"This is a robbery. Comply and Nobody gets hurt," one of them read. "Give me 20’s 50’s 100’s. NO Trackers or Ink Packs. Put Money in THIS Envelope.

"Be fast, Act Normal."

A first appearance via videoconference with a federal magistrate judge in Newark was scheduled Monday afternoon.

******

ALSO SEE: A convicted Jersey Shore child porn collector was caught doing it again, federal authorities said Monday.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/ocean/news/feds-paroled-jersey-shore-child-porn-collector-does-it-again/797975/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.