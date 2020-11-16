Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Authorities: Clifton Police Sergeant Nabs Fleeing Bank Robber
News

Feds: Fugitive Accused In NJ, CT, PA Bank Robbery Spree Cut Off Monitoring Bracelet

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Tyler James O’Toole
Tyler James O’Toole Photo Credit: COURTESY: FBI

UPDATE: A Cleveland man out on bail after robbing a bank outside Chicago cut off his monitoring bracelet, stole his mother's car and went on a holdup spree in New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania, federal authorities said.

Tyler James O’Toole, 23, robbed or attempted to rob two banks in one day three separate times, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito said.

O'Toole was released to home detention with electronic monitoring after authorities charged him with a August bank robbery in Glenview, Illinois, records show.

A month later, he removed the monitoring device, snatched his mother’s blue 2018 Hyundai Elantra and headed east, Carpenito said.

Earlier this month, the FBI obtained a warrant for the Colorado native’s arrest in federal court in Newark.

Authorities went public on Friday in the attempt to capture O’Toole -- which instantly paid off the next day, when he was captured in Queens.

At the moment, O'Toole is charged with seven bank robberies and holdup attempts in New Jersey alone, Carpenito said.

These were at:

  • PNC Bank branches in Morris Plains and Pompton Plains on the same day, Oct. 8;
  • Chase Bank branches in Aberdeen (Oct. 22) and Lawrence Township (Oct. 27);
  • Citizens Bank branches in Mount Holly (Oct. 27) and Runnemede (Oct. 30);
  • A Bank of America branch in East Windsor (Oct. 22).

He's also been tied to Connecticut robberies at bank branches in Norwalk, Westport, Fairfield, Shelton and Danbury, authorities said.

O'Toole passed a note to a teller each time, Carpenito said.

"This is a robbery. Comply and Nobody gets hurt," one of them read. "Give me 20’s 50’s 100’s. NO Trackers or Ink Packs. Put Money in THIS Envelope.

"Be fast, Act Normal."

A first appearance via videoconference with a federal magistrate judge in Newark was scheduled Monday afternoon.

******

ALSO SEE: A convicted Jersey Shore child porn collector was caught doing it again, federal authorities said Monday.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/ocean/news/feds-paroled-jersey-shore-child-porn-collector-does-it-again/797975/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.