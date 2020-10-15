Feds Arrest NJ Post Office Custodian In $15,000 Theft Of Checks, Cash

Federal agents on Thursday arrested a custodian who they said stole $15,000 in checks and cash while working at an Essex County post office.

Mark Gregory Jr., 27, of East Orange, swiped checks from the mail stream and cash paid by customers at a Maplewood post office, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Gregory deposited those checks into his own bank accounts in New Jersey and elsewhere, Carpenito said.

Gregory was scheduled for a video-conferenced initial federal court appearance Thursday afternoon in Newark on theft and bank fraud charges.

Carpenito credited special agents with the U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General’s Northeast Area Field Office and postal inspectors of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service with the investigation leading to Thursday’s arrest.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tazneen Shahabuddin of Carpenito’s Special Prosecutions Division in Newark is handling the case.

