Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Sites

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Gun Found, Owner Charged As Detectives Raid Paterson Street Gang's After-Hours Club
News

Essex County Jail Officer Busted On Child Porn Charges

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Gerardo Gonzalez
Gerardo Gonzalez Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

An Essex County corrections officer was busted on child porn charges, authorities said.

Lt. Gerardo Gonzalez, 39, of Newark, has remained held in the Bergen County Jail -- rather than in the Essex County Correctional Facility, where he works -- pending a first court appearance.

Detectives from the Essex County Prosecutor's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Gonzalez on Tuesday and charged him with possessing, viewing and distributing mages depicting the sexual abuse of a minor, as well as child endangerment.

They didn't disclose whether his personal or work computer or devices were involved.

Gonzalez began working for the county in 2007, records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.