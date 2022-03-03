Essex County Inmate Dies Days After Being Hit In Head With Broomstick: Report

An Essex County inmate who pleaded guilty in January to a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer died in jail days after being hit in the head with a broomstick during a fight, his family's attorney told NJ Advance Media.

Garrison Bryant, 33, was struck with the broom on Feb. 20, then called his mom complaining of head pain and jumbling his words, the outlet said. Bryant was rushed to University Hospital after being found unconscious in his cell, where he died on Feb. 22, NJ Advance Media says.

Neither Bryant's family lawyer, Brooke Barnette, nor the Essex County Prosecutor's Office were immediately available to provide information to Daily Voice.

Bryant's mom launched a GoFundMe campaign for help with his funeral, which had raised more than $4,000 as of Thursday, March 3.

