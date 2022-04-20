'Don't Be a Douchebag': Texts From North Jersey Restaurant To Customer Go Viral

Antagonistic messages between a North Jersey restaurant and a customer checking the status of his food have gone viral.

Montclair's Joe Stephen reached out to Get Stuffed in Union to see where his Uber Eats delivery was earlier this month, when the owner quickly became antagonistic, according to text messages and a report by NJ Advance Media.

Stephen tells the restaurant it's been more than 45 minutes that he's been waiting.

"Bumper to bumper everywhere and flooding everywhere," the restaurant says. "Getting driver info and it's not due yet — would you like us to ask somebody to jump into a helicopter for you?"

"Excuse me?" the customer responds.

"Its[sic] rush hour and pouring rain outside and you ordered from Union — don't be a douchebag," the restaurant says.

After the food arrived, Stephen sarcastically told the restaurant he'd be writing a rave review, to which the restaurant responded:

Get Stuffed did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment sent Wednesday, April 20.

Stephen's Facebook post of the text messages had gotten 3.5K shares and 4.7K comments as of Wednesday morning.

