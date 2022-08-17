Contact Us
Disruptive Passenger Removed From United Airlines Flight From NJ To Costa Rica: Reports

Zak Failla
A United Airlines jet lands at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.
A United Airlines jet lands at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/United Airlines

A United Airlines flight making its way from New Jersey to Costa Rica was forced to make an unexpected pitstop in Virginia for an unruly passenger Wednesday, Aug. 17, as first reported by the Washington Post.

One passenger was reportedly removed from the flight for being unwieldy and causing a disruption on the plane, though United Airlines has not released official details of the incident. The FBI was involved in the investigation, according to the Washington Post.

Flight 1080 left Newark Liberty International Airport shortly after 8:30 a.m. with a planned landing set in San Jose, Costa Rica, though it made an emergency landing at Washington Dulles International Airport in Loudoun County shortly into the trip, according to multiple reports.

The plane reportedly wound up taking off in Virginia at approximately 1 p.m. following a lengthy delay.

Officials have not released any information regarding the suspect passenger, or what caused the disruption.

