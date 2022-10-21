Commuters, Others Warm Up With Port Authority Police At 'Coffee With A Cop'

Lines were long at Newark Airport one recent morning, but not for the usual reason.

Port Authority police put a twist on the "Coffee With a Cop" initiative by taking java and donuts directly to the public.

Instead of meeting with community members at a local coffee shop, the PAPD fanned out to the area transportation hubs that the men and women in blue protect.

Sweetening the morning Joe were safety and crime prevention tips and other information provided by PAPD command members at:

Newark, JFK and LaGuardia airports;

the Lincoln and Holland tunnels;

the George Washington Bridge;

the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan;

the Journal Square PATH station;

the New Jersey Marine Terminal.

The PAPD also treated students, teachers and staff at the John W. Lavelle Preparatory Charter School on Staten Island to demonstrations by the K-9 Unit and Emergency Response vehicle, Port Authority Spokeswoman Lenis Valens said.

"More exciting was that the students got the opportunity to try on some rescue equipment and interact with the canines and handlers," Valens said.

"The Port Authority Police Department will continue to take part in many different initiatives to build great relationships within our communities throughout the region," she said.

