Commercial Filming In Glen Ridge Seeks Talent, Pays $450/Day

A commercial for a package delivery monitoring system is filming in North Jersey, and seeking models and speakers to give testimonials for up to $450 a day.

Filming Nov. 21 in Glen Ridge, the production is in search of anyone to give a testimonial between ages 30 and 75, and models between ages 30 and 70.

"This product is for people who want to know exactly when their packages are delivered and protect packages from harsh weather or theft," the product synopsis reads.

Click here to apply on Backstage.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.