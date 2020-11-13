Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Celeb Pastor Fired From Church Sold Montclair Home Days Before Admitting To Affair

Cecilia Levine
59 Heller Way
59 Heller Way Photo Credit: Google Maps

A celebrity pastor fired from a popular international church sold his Montclair mansion days before his cheating scandal hit the tabloids.

Carl Lentz and wife Laura sold their more than Heller Way home for $1.5 million on Oct. 23, a Halstead sales associate told the New York Post.

Eleven days later, Hillsong Church's founding pastor announced Lentz had been fired due to "moral failures" and "breaches of trust."

Lentz said on Instagram the next day that he had in fact cheated on his wife.

NJ Parcels shows the 2,928-square-foot home at 59 Heller Way was purchased for approximately $1.2 million in May 2017, although the buyer's name had been redacted by request.

Click here for the Zillow listing.

