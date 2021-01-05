Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: UPDATE: Man Who Slashed Clifton Officer, Stabbed Himself At Route 3 HoJos ID'd
News

Authorities ID Man Killed In Newark Police-Involved Shooting As South Orange Resident

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Newark police
Newark police Photo Credit: Newark PD

Authorities on Tuesday identified a man killed in a police-involved shooting in Newark just minutes into the new year as a South Orange resident.

Carl Dorsey III, 39, was taken following the shooting near Woodland Avenue and South 11th Street to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced deceased at 1:37 a.m., state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Officers were responding to a shots-fired call when they encountered Dorsey, responders said at the time, adding that a gun was recovered at the scene.

Grewal said Tuesday that an officer fired a 9mm service weapon, wounding Dorsey.

An officer was  hospitalized along with him, responders said.

State law and his own guidelines require that the Attorney General's Office conduct an investigation when a person’s death "occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," Grewal said.

"The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time," he said Tuesday.

SEE: AG Says 39-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed By Newark Police Officer

******

ALSO SEE: Authorities on Tuesday identified a man who slashed a Clifton police officer in the face, then stabbed himself in the chest as a SWAT team closed in on him at a Route 3 Howard Johnson's early last week as a Union Township resident.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/news/update-man-who-slashed-clifton-officer-stabbed-himself-at-route-3-hojos-idd/800913/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.