Authorities ID Man Killed In Newark Police-Involved Shooting As South Orange Resident

Authorities on Tuesday identified a man killed in a police-involved shooting in Newark just minutes into the new year as a South Orange resident.

Carl Dorsey III, 39, was taken following the shooting near Woodland Avenue and South 11th Street to University Hospital in Newark, where he was pronounced deceased at 1:37 a.m., state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Officers were responding to a shots-fired call when they encountered Dorsey, responders said at the time, adding that a gun was recovered at the scene.

Grewal said Tuesday that an officer fired a 9mm service weapon, wounding Dorsey.

An officer was hospitalized along with him, responders said.

State law and his own guidelines require that the Attorney General's Office conduct an investigation when a person’s death "occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody," Grewal said.

"The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time," he said Tuesday.

