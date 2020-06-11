13 Shooting Suspects Arrested, 29 Firearms Recovered In Newark

Thirteen shooting suspects were arrested and 29 illegal weapons were recovered in the month in Newark, authorities said Friday.

The men were arrested for various incidents since Oct. 1, and the weapons were linked to incidents that occurred in the last two-week span, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

The following arrests were made:

Unique Anderson, 29, of Montclair, was arrested on Oct. 1, for a shooting of a male victim on Aug. 21, in the 100 block of Richelieu Terrace. Anderson faces charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal mischief.

Jose A. Zambrana, 28, of Newark, was arrested Oct. 8 for a shooting involving four victims on Sept. 20 in the 600 block of Broadway. Zambrana is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy.

Christopher Miller, 30, of Newark, and Rahzon Hester, 30, of East Orange, were both arrested on Oct. 24 and 19, respectively, for the discharge of a firearm within the city limits on Oct. 15, 2020 in the 300 block of South 10th Street. Each faces charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Hester faces the additional charges of carjacking and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession.

Javier F. Abreu-Brito, 37, of Newark, was arrested on Oct. 20 for shooting at two men at Park Avenue and Stone Street. Abreu-Brito is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Larry Hayes, 33, of Hazelton, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Oct. 21 for a discharge of a firearm within the city limits on September 29, 2020 in the 500 block of Central Avenue. Hayes faces charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Bruce G. Wooten, 41, of Irvington, was arrested on Oct. 24 for a shooting on Aug. 23 at Center Street and Park Place. Wooten is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal mischief.

Christopher Miller, 30, of Newark, was arrested on Oct. 24 for a shooting involving four victims on July 13, 2020 at South 10th Street and South Orange Avenue. In this incident, Miller is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

Abdul S. Williams, 22, of Newark, was arrested on Oct. 22 for a shooting on Oct. 7 at the Exxon Gas Station, 1425 McCarter Highway. Two men were shot at and another was injured. Williams faces three counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal mischief.

Zakiyy Simpson, 27, was arrested on Oct. 28 following a shooting of a male victim on Aug. 19, in the 700 block of Frelinghuysen Avenue. Simpson faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of conspiracy and false swearing.

Samad S. Davis, 24, of Carteret, was arrested on Nov. 1 in Philadelphia for the shooting of a woman on Oct. 25 in the 600 block of Irvine Turner Boulevard. His charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose are pending his extradition.

Aziz Khawaja, 37, of Elizabeth, and Al-Hakim Young, 30, of Newark, were both arrested on Nov. 3 and 4, respectively, for an Oct. 19 shooting at a residence at West Kinney Street near Nevada Street. Each suspect faces charges of robbery, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy.

Deshawn King-Meyers, 18, was arrested for a 2018 shooting that occurred on Oct. 17, 2018 in the 100 block of Elizabeth Avenue. King-Meyers aggravated assault, unlawful possession of weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

“I applaud the Newark Police Division’s Shooting Response Team for a job well done,” Ambrose said.

“When we apprehend those individuals who commit violence on our streets and recover illegal guns, it’s a win-win for the safety of our community members and highlights the hard work and dedication of Newark Police.”

