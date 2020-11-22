10-Day Stay Home Order Issued In Newark

A 10-day stay-at-home order has been issued in Newark.

The advisory will take effect the day before Thanksgiving, a period during which residents are urged. by Mayor Ras J. Baraka to get tested for COVID-19.

Some streets in the Ironbound District will be closed to non-residents from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday for curfew enforcement. Proof of residency will be required for that particular zip code.

All non-essential stores including corner stores, barber shops, gyms and salons are advised to close from Nov. 25 to Dec. 4.

We are urging all Newark residents and businesses to follow the safety guidelines and instructions for this holiday... Posted by City of Newark, NJ - City Hall on Saturday, November 21, 2020

The stay-at-home advisory lasts until Friday, December 4.

"Shut it all down," Baraka said. "You should (go) outside only if you are getting tested, only if you need groceries, Pampers, milk, medicine, and if you are get(ting) tested.

"All of us, we need to do this."

The infection rate reached 30 percent in some parts of Newark. New Jersey reported 3,998 new cases on Sunday, including 15 deaths.

