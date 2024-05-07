Newark Woman With Dementia Missing: Police (Photo)

Cheryl Ann Patricia Hodge was last seem at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 4 at the 100 block of Chancellor Ave, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. She is 5'7", 165 lbs. with a dark complexion and her hair is styled in gray and black box braids, Fragé said.

She may be wearing an orange shirt, black leggings, and black Ugg boots, Fragé said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-695-8477.

