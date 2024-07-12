Mostly Cloudy 80°

Newark Woman Who Dealt Meth, Cocaine Via FedEx Gets 10 Years, Prosecutor Says

A 32-year-old Newark woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday, July 11, after being convicted of possessing cocaine and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, authorities said. 

Mahogany Hawkins

 Photo Credit: Essex County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

In March 2021, two FedEx parcels addressed to a "John Brown" in Newark were intercepted by law enforcement and found to contain cocaine, US Attorney Philip Sellinger said. An undercover officer disguised as a FedEx driver delivered the package of cocaine to Mahogany Hawkins, Sellinger said.

Officers showed up at Hawkins' place again, but when they identified themselves as law enforcement, Hawkins said she was "getting dressed" and refused to open the door, Sellinger said. Officers eventually forced their way in and found Hawkins in the bedroom, Sellinger said.

A search of Hawkins apartment turned up a workstation for packaging narcotics, meth, bags of cocaine, empty vials for packaging narcotics, and a heat sealer, Sellinger said.

Hawkins was convicted in March following a two-day trial, Sellinger said.

