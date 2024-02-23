Newark Woman Pepper Sprayed Victim In Face: Police

At 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, police responded to University Hospital on a call of a woman receiving treatment for injuries that occurred during an altercation with on the 100 block of West Market Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

Following a verbal dispute with the victim, Quyjae Springer went to her vehicle, drove toward the victim, exited the vehicle, and pepper sprayed her in the face, Fragé said. The victim was treated at University Hospital and is in stable condition.

Springer is described as 5'2" and 200 lbs., Fragé said. She frequents Garden Spires on the 100 block of 1st Street, Fragé said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 877-695-8477.

