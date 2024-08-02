Mostly Cloudy 85°

SHARE

Newark Woman Convicted Of Trying To Hide Gun In Jail: Prosecutor

A 34-year-old Newark woman faces up to a decade in prison after recently being convicted of trying to hide a gun while in a holding cell, authorities said.

Talisha Arrington

Talisha Arrington

 Photo Credit: Essex County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

In July 2020, Talisha Arrington was detained after an incident at a White Castle restaurant on Elizabeth Avenue and placed in a holding cell at the Newark Police headquarters on Clinton Avenue, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II said. 

Once in the holding cell, Arrington removed a handgun, which was concealed on her person and attempted to hide it in the holding cell, Stephens said. Newark officials recovered the handgun and Arrington was charged accordingly, Stephens said.

A jury convicted Stephens of unlawful possession of a handgun and tampering with evidence after seven hours, Stephens said. She will be sentenced in September, Stephens said.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE