Newark Woman Convicted Of Trying To Hide Gun In Jail: Prosecutor

In July 2020, Talisha Arrington was detained after an incident at a White Castle restaurant on Elizabeth Avenue and placed in a holding cell at the Newark Police headquarters on Clinton Avenue, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II said.

Once in the holding cell, Arrington removed a handgun, which was concealed on her person and attempted to hide it in the holding cell, Stephens said. Newark officials recovered the handgun and Arrington was charged accordingly, Stephens said.

A jury convicted Stephens of unlawful possession of a handgun and tampering with evidence after seven hours, Stephens said. She will be sentenced in September, Stephens said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.