Newark Teen Arrested For Car Theft Ring: Police

A 17-year-old Newark teenager was hit with multiple charges after stealing a man's Porsche and then striking him with it last November, authorities said.

Cedar Grove Police

 Photo Credit: Cedar Grove Police Facebook
On Sunday, Nov. 19, officers responded to The Fairway on a report of a stolen Porsche, Cedar Grove police said in a release. During the theft, the victim was hit with the vehicle and knocked to the ground, police said.

Utilizing the Porsche's GPS, officers said they tracked the vehicle to the Lincoln Tunnel where Port Authority police stopped the Porsche and took suspects into custody. 

Over the last five months, police conducted multiple search warrants, looking at cell phones, cell data and iCloud accounts and the 17-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft, conspiracy to fence stolen property and operating a motor vehicle theft network. 

