Newark Teen Arrested For Car Theft Ring: Police

On Sunday, Nov. 19, officers responded to The Fairway on a report of a stolen Porsche, Cedar Grove police said in a release. During the theft, the victim was hit with the vehicle and knocked to the ground, police said.

Utilizing the Porsche's GPS, officers said they tracked the vehicle to the Lincoln Tunnel where Port Authority police stopped the Porsche and took suspects into custody.

Over the last five months, police conducted multiple search warrants, looking at cell phones, cell data and iCloud accounts and the 17-year-old has been charged with conspiracy to commit motor vehicle theft, conspiracy to fence stolen property and operating a motor vehicle theft network.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.