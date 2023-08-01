Newark Scooterist Killed After Colliding With Vehicle: Prosecutors

At 7 a.m., police were notified of a scooter-vehicle collision on the 700 block of Frelinghuysen Avenue near the intersection of Whittier Place, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Marcus Vinicus Pires DeCruz, the driver of the scooter, was pronounced dead at the scene, Stephens and Fragé said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Fragé said Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.