Newark Scooterist Killed After Colliding With Vehicle: Prosecutors

A 36-year-old Newark was resident was killed when the electric scooter they were riding collided with a vehicle on the morning of Monday, July 31, authorities said.

A scooterist was struck by a vehicle at Frelinghuysen Ave and Whittier Place. Photo Credit: Google Maps
Sam Barron

At 7 a.m., police were notified of a scooter-vehicle collision on the 700 block of Frelinghuysen Avenue near the intersection of Whittier Place, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Marcus Vinicus Pires DeCruz, the driver of the scooter, was pronounced dead at the scene, Stephens and Fragé said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Fragé said  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

