Newark Police Seek Woman Wanted For Carjacking That Triggered Amber Alert

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Shanita Jones a 40-year-old Newark resident, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

At 8:13 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Wilson Avenue after a 2017 silver-colored Hyundai Sonata was carjacked, Fragé said. As police canvassed the area, the AMBER alert was issued at 9:55 a.m., Fragé said. The AMBER alert was canceled after police found the vehicle in Jersey City, with the child inside and unharmed, Fragé said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-695-8477.

