Newark Nabs 14 Fugitives In Warrant Roundup: Police

The 14 people arrested were:

• Russell Fluker, 60, for aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and simple assault.

• Andre Harris, 33, for criminal mischief and violation of a temporary restraining order.

•Quasim Huggins, for robbery, conspiracy, and weapon possession.

•Alzahir Lancaster, for weapon possession, possession of prohibited weapons, and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession.

• Shiquandra Evans, for aggravated assault and weapon possession.

• Rasoo Scott, 34, for an aggravated assault shooting, weapon possession, and possession of prohibited weapons.

• Stephen Montgomery, 55, for theft of movable property.

• Jermaine Rabb, 43, for simple assault.

• Edward Torres, 36, for terroristic threats and violation of a temporary restraining order.

• Yusuf Brown, 22, for robbery, conspiracy, weapon possession, and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession.

• Rajohnna S. Walker, 31, for robbery, aggravated assault terroristic threats, and weapon possession.

• Toneyah Lopez, 18, for aggravated assault, weapon possession, and conspiracy.

• Kaiser Aguiar Coelho, 47, for aggravated assault.

• Wyntyr Wilkins Zackery, 19 for aggravated assault, weapon possession, and conspiracy.

