Newark Motorcyclist, 29, Killed In Crash: Prosecutor

A 29-year-old Newark man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle on the late afternoon of Tuesday, June 4, authorities said.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Newark, police said.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Sam Barron

At 5 p.m., police responded to Broadway and Oriental Street on a report of a crash between a motorcycle and a Honda fit vehicle, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Frage said.

Cristian Tavaras, the operator of the motorcycle, was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:43 p.m., Stephens and Frage said. The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Stephens and Frage said.

The crash is being investigated by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, Stephens and Frage said. 

Anyone with information is asked to the contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s tip line at 877-847-7432.

