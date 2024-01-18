Newark Man Kicks In Side Door, Tries Selling Stolen Jewelry In Verona Home Invasion: Police

On Friday, Jan. 5 at 5 p.m., two suspects, including Christopher Lassiter, burglarized a home on Wayland Drive by kicking in the side door, Verona police said on Facebook. Upon entering the phone, they proceeded to ransack it, taking numerous items, police said.

Neighbors shared their home camera footage allowing police to identify Lassiter and another suspect, who were seen attempting to sell the victim's jewelry in a neighboring county, police said. ‌

Lassiter was charged with burglary, theft, fencing and conspiracy, police said. He was turned over to the Essex County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance, police said.

An open arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect, police said.

