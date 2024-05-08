Newark Man Gets Two Life Sentences For Sexually Abusing Children: Prosecutor

The man, whose name is being withheld by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office to protect the identity of the victims, was convicted in Dec. 2022 of 27 counts of sexual assault and endangering the welfare of three children, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens said.

The man abused the children, who ranged from seven to 13 years old for years, prosecutors said. When the older two victims finally disclosed what the man had been doing to them, they said they were too afraid of him to speak up but did so when they learned he was abusing the youngest victim, Stephens said.

The victims said the abuse generally occurred in their own home while their mother was at work. Prosecutors said the mother contacted police as soon as she learned of the abuse in 2017. The father was arrested in New York City in February 2018, Stephens said.

At sentencing, the eldest victim and her mother spoke of the horrors they endured and its lasting ramifications, Stephens said.

