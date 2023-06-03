Newark Man Fatally Shot In East Orange

At 2:44 p.m., East Orange police responded to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Steuben Street and found Omar Johnson-Pilgrim suffering from gunshot wounds, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi said.

He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Stephens and Bindi said.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Bindi said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

