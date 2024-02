In Sept. 2018, Assalaam Garnes shot Shakill Springer, a 24-year-old Newark resident outside his home following a verbal argument, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II said. Garnes was later arrested with the weapon a few weeks later, Stephens said.

Garnes was convicted of manslaughter and multiple weapons charges, Stephens said. Garnes will be sentenced in April, Stephens said.

