Newark Man Convicted Of Day-Long Robbery Spree: Prosecutors

Torres was convicted on Monday, Nov. 20 of committing multiple robberies on Nov. 15, 2020, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.

Torres was captured on video driving a stolen getaway car for one robbery, before robbing two different people on the streets in Newark, Stephens said.

He was convicted of second degree robbery, conspiracy and receiving stolen property, Stephens said.

Torres faces up to 35 years in prison when he is sentenced in January, Stephens said.

