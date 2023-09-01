Newark Man Burglarized Schools, Church: Police

Jmarkus Baker broke into the Newton Street School twice in July, stealing power tools, folding chairs and several tents, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

At Newark Collegiate Academy, Baker stole football helmets, a power drill, eight computers, snacks and cleaning products, when he broke into the school in July, Fragé said.

Baker was also spotted on surveillance video stealing tools from a work truck at the Newark Division of Traffic and Signals in July, Fragé said. He also took generators, a water pump, electrical tools, a vacuum and two blowers, Fragé said.

In August, Baker's theft spree continued. He was captured on surveillance video at the North American Pain and Spine Institute where he stole three televisions and cleaning supplies, Fragé said.

Last week, 30 chairs and five tents went missing from a shed at Ebenezer Baptist Church, with Baker identified as the suspect, Fragé said.

