Newark Man Admits To Carjacking, Armed Robbery Spree: Feds

In Dec. 2021, Deion Nance carjacked a person at gunpoint, taking their 2016 Toyota Corolla, by pointing a gun at their face, pulling the victim out of their vehicle and driving away, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

A month later, Nance robbed two restaurants in one day, including a Taco Bell on Broad Street in Newark in the middle of the day. During the robbery, Nance was driving a vehicle that was carjacked at gunpoint out of Harrison, authorities said.

Nance took off with $176 from Taco Bell before he fleeing the scene, Sellinger said. He later attempted to rob another restaurant at gunpoint, Sellinger said.

Nance pleaded guilty to two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of carjacking and two counts of using and carrying a firearm during a crime.

He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in October

