Newark Driver, 20, Charged In Fatal New Year's Eve Crash In NY

A 20-year-old Newark resident was arrested after he fatally struck a pedestrian on New Year's Eve in Westchester County, NY and fled the scene, authorities said.

Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department

Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department Facebook photo
Sam Barron

At 2:32 a.m., first responders in Croton-on-Hudson responded to a report of a pedestrian lying in the roadway on Route 9 and transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Croton police said. 

Using pieces of the vehicle found in the roadway, the driver of the car was identified as Edisson E. Quichimbo-Guayara, according to news reports from News12 and NJ Advance Media

Police did not name the driver in a release and did not respond to a request for comment.

Quichimbo-Guayara was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, a class D felony. 

