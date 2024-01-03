Newark Driver, 20, Charged In Fatal New Year's Eve Crash In NY

At 2:32 a.m., first responders in Croton-on-Hudson responded to a report of a pedestrian lying in the roadway on Route 9 and transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Croton police said.

Using pieces of the vehicle found in the roadway, the driver of the car was identified as Edisson E. Quichimbo-Guayara, according to news reports from News12 and NJ Advance Media.

Police did not name the driver in a release and did not respond to a request for comment.

Quichimbo-Guayara was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, a class D felony.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.