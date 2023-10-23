A Few Clouds 49°

New York Man Fatally Shot In Newark: Prosecutors

A 60-year-old man from New York City was fatally shot in Newark on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 22, authorities said.

Newark police

Newark police

 Photo Credit: Newark PD
Sam Barron

At 3:55 p.m., Newark police responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Renner Avenue and found Vincent Anderson outside at the location suffering from a gunshot wound, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He was pronounced dead at the scene soon after, Stephens and Fragé said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at  1-877-847-7432.

