New Hot Chicken Joint Opening In Essex County

HCK Hot Chicken, a chain with locations throughout the Northeast, is opening in West Caldwell at 590 Passaic Ave. with a grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. HCK Hot Chicken specializes in Nashville-style cuisine with premium sauces to match the fiery flavor.

"HCK Hot Chicken brings people together, and I wanted to extend this experience to the residents of West Caldwell," Adam Jaludi, the owner of the West Caldwell location said.

HCK Hot Chicken will give out a free sandwich to the first 24 guests in line. All guests will have the opportunity to enjoy $5 sandwiches throughout the opening day and a prize wheel will also be on hand.

Hot chicken tender and sandwiches are the specialties on the menu at the restaurant, which was founded in 2020. The restaurant also offers chicken and waffles, country chicken salad, mac-n-cheese bowls and wings.

