Montclair Resident Fatally Struck By Vehicle

Vivian Folkenflik, 83, of the Township, was struck at Bellevue Avenue and Park Street around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti said.

Folkenflik was transported to Mountainside Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1 p.m. The driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

