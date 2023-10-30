Light Rain 55°

Montclair Resident Fatally Struck By Vehicle

Police in Montclair have identified the pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle over the weekend.

Photo Credit: Montclair Police Department
Vivian Folkenflik, 83, of the Township, was struck at Bellevue Avenue and Park Street around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti said.

Folkenflik was transported to Mountainside Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1 p.m. The driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

