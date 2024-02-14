Monmouth County Man Fatally Shot In Newark: Prosecutors

At 9 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 900 block of South 16th Street in Newark and found Tyquane Steed inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene soon after, Stephens and Fragé said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.